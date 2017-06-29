CNN Politics Publishes Article Praising "Obama's Jeans Game"

CNN was widely mocked online Wednesday after publishing an article praising “Obama’s jeans game.”
CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett wrote a piece for CNN Politics titled, “Obama’s jeans game gets strong(er),” chronicling how he’s chosen to wear more fashionable jeans.
Obama's jeans game gets strong(er) https://t.co/KMTrNGHDeB pic.twitter.com/Zp1E4JCeBj
Here’s some of the responses:
Who gives a shit about his jeans? Report the news, please
The same day @brianstelter moans about "anti-journalism" bias, @CNN publishes an article about how @BarackObama looks handsome in jeans. pic.twitter.com/TupnGl0rXJ
Oh good! We're off Russia and onto, of all things, Obama's jeans. Great reporting! #CNN
To his credit, Acosta is demanding the footage of Obama putting on the jeans.
CNN INVESTIGATES: OBAMA'S JEANS… https://t.co/XrU2VenwWG
Nothing but hard hitting journalism from CNN.
