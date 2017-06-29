CNN Politics Publishes Article Praising "Obama's Jeans Game"

CNN was widely mocked online Wednesday after publishing an article praising “Obama’s jeans game.”

CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett wrote a piece for CNN Politics titled, “Obama’s jeans game gets strong(er),” chronicling how he’s chosen to wear more fashionable jeans.

Here’s some of the responses:

Who gives a shit about his jeans? Report the news, please — Blue (@BluestBoi) June 28, 2017

The same day @brianstelter moans about "anti-journalism" bias, @CNN publishes an article about how @BarackObama looks handsome in jeans. pic.twitter.com/TupnGl0rXJ — PragerU (@prageru) June 28, 2017

Oh good! We're off Russia and onto, of all things, Obama's jeans. Great reporting! #CNN — Amber (@AmberGirl3) June 28, 2017

To his credit, Acosta is demanding the footage of Obama putting on the jeans. — Helsingor (@Helsingor) June 28, 2017