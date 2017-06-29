CNN Politics Publishes Article Praising "Obama's Jeans Game"

CNN was widely mocked online Wednesday after publishing an article praising “Obama’s jeans game.”

CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett wrote a piece for CNN Politics titled, “Obama’s jeans game gets strong(er),” chronicling how he’s chosen to wear more fashionable jeans.

Here’s some of the responses:


