CNN Poll Shows Trump Beating Biden By 7 Points In Key States

A CNN poll indicates that President Trump is comfortably ahead of Sleepy Joe Biden in fifteen key battleground states, leading by seven points, 52 to 45 percent.

CNN also noted that “The results suggest that younger voters in the battleground states are tilted in favor of Trump, a stark change from the last CNN poll in which battleground voters were analyzed in March.”

The numbers in the poll indicate that Trump should win in an electoral landslide.

He is even leading in states that Hillary Clinton won four years ago, such as Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Minesotta, Viriginia, Maine, and New Hampshire.

Who would have thought that hiding in a basement, and barely being able to string a sentence together could lose you an election?



