CNN Pres Jeff Zucker Defends RussiaGate Coverage: 'We Are Not Investigators. We Are Journalists'

Image Credits: Fortune Live Media / Flickr.

CNN president Jeff Zucker’s response to RussiaGate collapsing perfectly encapsulated the pathetic state of journo-ism in 2019.

From The New York Times, “After Mueller Report, News Media Leaders Defend Their Work”:

Jeff Zucker, president of CNN, said he was “entirely comfortable” with the network’s coverage.

“We are not investigators. We are journalists, and our role is to report the facts as we know them, which is exactly what we did,” Mr. Zucker said in an email. “A sitting president’s own Justice Department investigated his campaign for collusion with a hostile nation. That’s not enormous because the media says so. That’s enormous because it’s unprecedented.”

The pinnacle of journo-ism is acting as a stenographer for the powerful without questioning anything you’re told.


Now that the Mueller report has been completed, those that pushed the false narrative of Russian collusion have been exposed. Alex breaks down the massive lies used for more than 2 years to divide America.


