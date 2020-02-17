CNN Promotes "The Benefits of Being Single" as Birth Rates Plunge

CNN marked Valentines Day weekend by promoting “the benefits of being single,” even as birth rates across America and Europe continue to plunge.

In an article entitled ‘Singles Awareness Day: The benefits of being single’ – the news network highlights the fact that “The number of American men and women who have never been married, are divorced or living alone has been on an upward trend for several years.”

The piece cites research by Dr. Elyakim Kislev, professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who believes “being single can be an advantage instead of a source of agony.”

“The fact is that many societies see tremendous growth in the single population and we need to change this image we have that being single means you are frustrated, less worthy or abandoned.” said Kislev.

Presumably ‘changing the image’ will be achieved with the aid of CNN providing a sympathetic platform for such social engineering.

Since being single obviously greatly reduces the chances of people having children, the article serves as yet more anti-natal propaganda even as America’s fertility rate continues to plummet.

Our #data measuring the #happiness levels of single people was analysed as part of a new study covered by @cnni 🇺🇸. The #research – undertaken by Elyakim Kislev (@HebrewU 🇮🇱) – also investigated data from the @uscensusbureau 🇺🇸.https://t.co/SNtR0iRtwb pic.twitter.com/zukj48Hu7L — European Social Survey (@ESS_Survey) February 17, 2020

America’s fertility rate currently stands at 1.8 births per woman.

From 2007 to 2011 the fertility rate in the U.S. declined 9% in the space of just 4 years.

In 2016, the U.S. fertility rate fell to 59.8 births per 1,000 women, the lowest since records began.

Fertility rates for white women were down in every US state in 2017, while among black and Hispanic women, fertility rates were up in 12 and 29 states, respectively.

The article also highlights how “Singlehood and living alone are also on the rise in many countries including Japan, Italy and Sweden, various studies have shown.”

All three of those countries have a below replacement birth rate (although Sweden’s fertility rate is boosted thanks to mass immigration).

Italy has a 1.3 births per woman fertility rate, the 8th lowest in the world, while Japan isn’t doing much better at 1.4 births per woman.

While the supposed benefits of being single are routinely promoted by the media and the culture, marriage and monogamy continue to be demeaned.

A mother of four in Australia was recently publicly shamed on national television for the egregious crime of wanting to make her husband breakfast.

A Brisbane mum has been SLAMMED after revealing online that she doesn't go to bed until the house is clean and wakes up at 4:30am to make her husband breakfast and coffee. What do you think about this? #9Today pic.twitter.com/DX5NMQUszH — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 5, 2020

