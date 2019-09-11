CNN Promotes Young People Living in Mega City 'Pods' With No Privacy

CNN is promoting the idea of young people living in ‘pods’ in the center of huge cities where they have no privacy.

Elvina Black, the CEO of PodShare, says she was born in the Soviet Union and “liked the idea of the government giving you everything in a Communist state.”

“What if you subscribed to a housing membership and could have all your needs met…these basic things that you just need to live they should be handled for you,” she added.

The accommodation is described as “affordable shared housing” despite the fact that each tenant pays $1200 dollars a month for their micro-pod.

PodShare is a co-living space where tenants pay $1,200 a month to rent a "pod," or bunk bed, in one of its San Francisco or Los Angeles locations https://t.co/dXdIjKcel5 pic.twitter.com/2muG33tR46 — CNN (@CNN) July 5, 2019

Black likes the idea because it suits her desire to live “solo, single, no children, no pets.”

One of the tenants said he earns $3000 dollars a month but struggled to live on that budget in San Francisco.

He also said that the accommodation afforded no privacy

This is the future urban millennials have to look forward to.

Living in atomized dystopian mega cities in ‘pods’ because everything else is totally unaffordable.

No pets, no family. No ownership.

Live in a pod, work in a pod.

All yours for just $1200 a month.

No thanks.

