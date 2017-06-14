CNN Pushes Claim GOP Shooter "Wasn't Evil"

CNN reporters didn’t challenge a man they interviewed who claimed the GOP shooter “wasn’t evil” but was just “tired of politics.”

Interesting how Blitzer – or anyone else at CNN for that matter – didn’t distance themselves from the statement.

Here’s the CNN segment:

The man was apparently an acquaintance of the anti-Trump shooter, who police say was 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson.

It’s also worth asking, was this another staged interview by CNN? The network was recently caught staging a fake news scene, and back in Nov. CNN was also caught interviewing one of its own cameramen.

For the past several months, the mainstream media has done everything possible to make it seem “acceptable” to kill the president and his supporters, which has now accumulated with a deranged lunatic shooting up a GOP baseball practice.


