CNN Removes 'Larry King' Episode With Biden Accuser's Mother From Google Play Archive

The 1993 episode of CNN’s Larry King Live featuring an anonymous caller later identified as the mother of Biden’s sexual assault accuser Tara Reade has been removed from CNN’s Google Play catalog.

A Twitter user noted that the Aug. 11, 1993, broadcast in question was no longer visible in CNN’s archive, but the Aug. 10 and Aug. 12 broadcasts were still available.

CNN removed the August 11th, 1993 Larry King Episode from Google Play, the episode featuring a call from Tara Reade's mother. CNN is actively colluding with the Biden campaign to cover up evidence of Biden's sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/JqTcofIyqs — J. L. Hamilton (@absinthol) April 26, 2020

Fox News confirmed the episode was indeed no longer listed on CNN’s Google Play archive, and not simply the result of an error.

The 1993 clip of Larry King Live appeared to feature the mother of Tara Reade – who has accused Joe Biden of past sexual assault while Biden was a Delaware Senator – speaking of “problems” her daughter experienced while working as Biden’s staffer.

#BREAKING: HERE is the video from August 11,1993's 'Larry King Live' described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade's sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden (blog here by @ScottJW) https://t.co/fCgEqBnX7n pic.twitter.com/V5FGHskv56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2020

“San Luis Obispo, California, hello,” King says

“Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him,” the caller says.

“In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it?” King asks.

That’s true,” the woman replies.

Rather than get to bottom of these accusations, CNN appears determined to bury them to help Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

Contrast this behavior to how CNN covered Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, who was also accused of sexual assault, only the accuser presented no evidence, corroborating witnesses, or even proof she had ever met Kavanaugh.

Watch Fox News’ Tucker Carlson break down Reade’s claim against Biden in greater detail:

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Owen brainstorms with callers about what could play out with Joe Biden as the November election approaches.

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!