CNN Reporter Calls NKorea Announcement ‘Huge Win For President Trump’

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s surprising Friday announcement that his country will suspend nuclear and missile tests stunned at least one CNN reporter enough to give President Trump some serious credit.

“The nuclear test and the intercontinental ballistic missile test will be discontinued,” reported the Korean Central News Agency on Friday. “North Korea’s nuclear test center will be discarded in order to ensure the transparency of the suspension of the nuclear test.”

CNN’s Will Ripley told host Wolf Blitzer via phone that the development was “frankly a huge win for President Trump.”

“Kim Jong Un has announced to his country and his own people that he has completed his nuclear program, and therefore there is no need to continue developing nuclear weapons,” said Ripley.

