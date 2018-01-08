CNN Reporter: Oprah For President Shows Dems Have 'Thin Bench' For 2020

CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju said Monday that, while Oprah Winfrey may be a long shot to become president, she benefits from the lack of strong potential candidates within the Democratic Party to run in 2020.

Winfrey’s politically charged speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday fueled speculation that she is eyeing a presidential bid, and the talk-show host is considering it, according to CNN.

On CNN’s “Inside Politics,” host John King said that politicians such as Barack Obama and Donald Trump defied predictions to become president, and he posed the possibility of Winfrey following suit.

