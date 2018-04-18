CNN Reporter Sniffs 'Sarin Backpack' to Prove Assad Responsible for Chemical Weapons Attack

Video footage shows a CNN reporter visiting victims of the Douma chemical weapons attack and then sniffing their belongings, prompting some to question why the woman chose to inhale possibly dangerous substances.

“There’s definitely something that stings,” comments CNN’s Arwa Damon as she sniffs a backpack that belongs to a child who was caught up in the chemical weapons attack.

“The smell is still quite strong, maybe these were the things they weren’t able to wash,” she subsequently states.

Why is this CNN reporter sniffing chemical weapons? I'd be a little concerned about inhaling chemical weapons. Also, how can she smell them when CNN itself reported that sarin was used in the attack? Sarin is odorless. Full story: https://t.co/GdxqCeiFNe pic.twitter.com/SbmHYPNtSw — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 18, 2018

Towards the end of the report, Damon suggests that the air strikes launched on Syria were not enough and that more intervention is necessary.

The clip is rendered even more bizarre by the fact that sarin gas, which CNN itself reported was used in the chemical weapons attack, is odorless and could not be detected by smelling objects.

Why Damon has apparently no concerns about inhaling substances used in a chemical weapons attack is also unclear.

Respondents on CNN’s YouTube channel questioned why the reporter was trying to inhale chemical weapons.

“Take another whiff of that potentially chemical covered backpack,” remarked one.

“Sniffing a backpack contaminated by Sarin gas would kill you,” added another.

“Make sure we save some of the chemical laced clothes for when CNN comes and smells them. We don’t want people thinking this entire event was a hoax or anything,” joked another.

Watch the full report from CNN below.

