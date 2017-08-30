CNN Reporter: Trump Showed "Very Little Empathy" To Harvey Victims

In the wake of perhaps the most devastating natural disaster in the US this century, at a time when Americans of all political and cultural stripes have been coming together to help one another, CNN still cannot resist continuing its relentless opposition campaign against the President.

As Trump visited Texans struggling in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, promising them he will do everything in his power to help them rebuild, CNN declared that Trump was treating the visit as a campaign rally, and that he showed ‘very little empathy’ to the victims.

CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny made the observations in a live feed from Corpus Christi:

“At least that clip there in early remarks that he made almost sounds as though he was coming to a small campaign rally of sorts.” Zeleny exclaimed.

“And that, of course, is not what he is here in Texas for. He has had a variety of serious meetings with the governor of Texas. He’ll be arriving here at the state emergency command center behind me within the next several minutes or so. He’s also traveling with the two Republican senators, a few members of his cabinet also on board.” the reporter continued.

Zeleny then went on to accuse the President of not really caring about those affected by the flooding:

“One thing I am struck by here, seeing all the stories of emotion, all the stories of loss, of devastation still unfolding. We do not know the extent of the damage here. Very little in terms of empathy from this president.” Zeleny stated.

“Very little in terms of emotion or talking directly to the people of Texas. He’s been talking about the businesses, talking about the response and his crowd.” he continued.

While judging Trump on his sombre demeanor (was he supposed to be jumping for joy and smiling?), Zeleny claimed that no one was judging Trump ‘today’:

“Certainly this is a test, a new moment for this president. How he’ll ultimately be judged, Brianna, as every president is in a disaster like this, is not on today, it’s on the response and the recovery and how Texas rebuilds if they get federal funds, et cetera, months, on today, it’s on the response and the recovery and how Texas rebuilds if they get federal funds, et cetera, months, perhaps even years, from now.” Zeleny declared.

Meanwhile, the liberal media is scrambling for any tidbits they can get their claws on to attack the President, despite the severity of the situation.

What was Melania Trump thinking with her Hurricane Harvey stilettos? https://t.co/LbvlN9gmgP pic.twitter.com/0UaA0V0SRv — Slate (@Slate) August 29, 2017

Slate, Vanity Fair, The Huffington Post, Time and Politico all focused, not on matter at hand, the but rather obsessed over the fact that First Lady Melania Trump was wearing stilettos as the President’s party departed Washington for hurricane-ravaged Texas.

These pathetic hacks are literally siting in their air conditioned offices, trawling the internet for any meaningless bilge they can use against Trump in attempt to bump up visits to their sad web pages, while the President and his family are on the ground in Texas assuring people help is at hand.