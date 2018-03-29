CNN Reporters Triggered by People Getting Their News From YouTubers Instead of Mainstream Media

CNN reporters Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy are unhappy about the fact that more people are watching YouTubers for their news and opinion instead of mainstream media.

A Fox News opinion piece by John Stossel entitled Why so many are ‘taking the red pill’ (and discovering the truth about the mainstream media) was responsible for the reaction, with Stossel quoting conservative YouTuber Candace Owens, who told him, “People don’t care to watch CNN anymore: People pay attention to YouTubers.”

This triggered Stelter and Darcy into responding on Twitter.

“@JohnStossel seems to think its great that people are getting their news from YouTubers vs reliable news organizations,” tweeted Darcy, CNN’s senior media reporter.

—@JohnStossel seems to think its great that people are getting their news from YouTubers vs reliable news organizations https://t.co/sYypDYftCU — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 28, 2018

CNN host Brian Stelter followed up by tweeting, “It’s sad to see someone so smart fundamentally misunderstanding how YouTube video “views” are counted. Talk about an illusion…”

It's sad to see someone so smart fundamentally misunderstanding how YouTube video "views" are counted. Talk about an illusion… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 28, 2018

Dig a little deeper and it’s clear why Darcy and Stelter are aggrieved at the growth of YouTube stars like Candace Owens.

As the demographics for my own channel show, the main bulk of the audience is concentrated in the 18-35 age range. Networks like CNN, whose average primetime viewer is aged 60, are struggling to attract this coveted audience.

While CNN is obviously a vastly larger news outlet than Infowars and dwarfs the size of individual YouTubers, it’s interesting to note how Darcy and Stelter are still unsettled by a shift away from legacy media outlets as polls show trust in mainstream news is at an all time low.

As we highlighted last month, CNN engaged in a lobbying campaign, communicating directly with YouTube, in an attempt to have the Alex Jones YouTube channel shut down. They were unsuccessful, but at one stage the channel was on the verge of being deleted.

CNN’s Darcy also attacked yours truly when he was similarly triggered by the fact that I appeared on a Breitbart radio show.

Darcy complained that I was not “mainstream,” a strange jibe given that ‘mainstream’ has now become something of a pejorative.

