CNN: Rice Unmasking Story Is 'Fake News'

Image Credits: David S. Holloway/Getty Images.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took the media to task Monday for not reporting extensively on the revelations that Obama administration national security advisor Susan Rice worked to unmask the identities of Trump campaign aides in communications obtained by ‘wiretapping’.

“I’m somewhat surprised in terms of the level of interest that I’ve seen from the press corps, one set of developments versus another set of developments,” said Spicer during a press briefing.

“More from a media standpoint I’m somewhat intrigued by the lack of interest that we’ve seen in some of these public revelations and reporting that has gone in that direction.”Spicer added.

For weeks the media has been asking for proof from the White House to back up claims by President Trump that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign’s communications.

Now that evidence has been forthcoming, the press has stayed relatively quiet.

Even MSNBC host Joe Scarborough chimed in Monday, noting that the story should have been front page news, but was no where to be seen:

“Why isn’t it in the newspaper of record here?” asked Scarborough. “We’ve got Bill O’Reilly on the front page but we don’t have NSC, and Susan Rice?”

There was more lack of interest over at CNN, unsurprisingly, where it seems to have become the network’s line to suggest that the entire issue over Susan Rice is ‘fake news’:

CNN’s Don Lemon also told viewers Monday night that he refused to “aid and abet the people trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion. Not going to do it.”

“There’s a troubling direction that some of this is going in, but we’re going to let this review go on before we jump to it,” Sean Spicer said at yesterday’s press briefing.

“We’re not going to start going down guessing the motives of something that is not assumed in fact yet,” he added.


