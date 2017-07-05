CNN Rocked by Huge Backlash After it Blackmails Creator of Trump/CNN Meme

CNN is reeling from a huge backlash after the news organization was accused of blackmailing the creator of the infamous Trump-CNN wrestling meme by threatening to reveal his identity.

The mainstream media thought it had scored a victory when it was discovered that the original creator of the meme had previously posted racist content.

However, the individual, know by his handle ‘HanAssholeSolo’, has if anything been turned into a martyr.

The controversy erupted when CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski bragged that CNN had refrained from publishing HanAssholeSolo’s real name because he had “issued an extensive statement of apology,” showed remorse and promised not to make fun of CNN again.

CNN extorts amateur satirist who made video tweeted by Trump: if you make fun of us again we will harm you https://t.co/KiKX1Gexyu pic.twitter.com/D3IvHdKUqX — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 5, 2017

“CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change,” stated the article.

This led to a firestorm of fury, with even many on the left slamming CNN for its unethical, and possibly illegal, practice.

Kaczynski then attempted to claim that HanAssholeSolo had apologized before CNN contacted him, contradicting his previous tweet which stated that HanAssholeSolo’s apology “came after CNN identified and reached out to him.”

The reaction on Twitter was vitriolic as #CNNBlackmail began trending.

Wikileaks’ Julian Assange posted a number of tweets in which he documented how CNN had broken the law, as well as tweeting, “A multi-billion dollar TV network blackmailing a private citizen into not making funny videos about it is not journalism, CNN.”

A multi-billion dollar TV network blackmailing a private citizen into not making funny videos about it is not journalism, CNN. #CNNBlackmail — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 5, 2017

CNN just committed a crime violating § 135.60 of the New York criminal code "coercion" https://t.co/FwPPlczPRhhttps://t.co/AHQhjDS6ds pic.twitter.com/a7HAdMQQDV — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 5, 2017

CNN also appears to have committed a federal felony violation of 18 U.S. Code § 241 in relation to the 1st Amendment https://t.co/Ij06te1Bcr pic.twitter.com/NbeYUSRuHN — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 5, 2017

CNN also appears to have committed a federal felony violation of 18 U.S. Code § 241 in relation to the 1st Amendmenthttps://t.co/Ij06te1Bcr pic.twitter.com/AFt8RJyHsW — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 5, 2017

Others weighed in.

I can't emphasize how bad this is on CNN's part. This is basically "don't post stuff we don't like or we'll dox you." Extremely unethical. pic.twitter.com/5bJZIZasH0 — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) July 5, 2017

So it's "bullying" for Trump to respond to attacks by a millionaire TV star, but "journalism" for CNN to blackmail a guy who made a GIF? — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) July 5, 2017

Investors and sponsors should immediately pull out their $ from CNN or risk being associated with crime & doxing.#CNNBlackMail — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 5, 2017

Nothing says patriotism like harassing and extorting an apology from an American for peaceful political expression on the 4th #CNNBlackmail — William Craddick (@williamcraddick) July 5, 2017

The history books will show that on #july4th2017 CNN blackmailed someone who made a joke gif about them. #CNNBlackmail — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017

#CNNBlackmail is what happens when news orgs think they can abuse people's rights simply because they've been demonized as "racist". — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 5, 2017

@CNN U basically coerce apology & threaten release of identity if something changes? Pretty sure a line is crossed here. #CNNBlackmail https://t.co/k4W9AepP6W — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) July 5, 2017

only wish CNN went after violent rioters and antifa looters the way they go after someone who made a comical GIF. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 5, 2017

Kaczynski’s claim that HanAssholeSolo’s apology was not coerced only spawned a new round of memes.

Fake news must be stopped before people get hurt. #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/1KqkCZ9dq3 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 5, 2017

.@KFILE "FYI "HanAssholeSolo" just called me: I am in total agreement with your statement. I was not threatened in anyway." #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/vaTtKRg0dq — McFeels (@JMcfeels) July 5, 2017

Donald's happy day #CNNBlackMail

Keep the tweets coming 😂🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/CJmkEFQsHO — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 5, 2017

CNN essentially blackmailed a private citizen because he made fun of CNN.

Let that sink in.

Should a news organization that blackmails private citizens be allowed to have White House press access?

Fresh off the back of James O’Keefe’s CNN exposé , the news network is on the ropes. It’s difficult to see how they’re going to recover from this one without huge damage to their credibility.

It also remains to be seen whether the originator of the meme, who some claim could be as young as 15-years-old (although Kaczynski denies this), will seek to launch a lawsuit against CNN.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.