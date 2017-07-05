CNN Rocked by Huge Backlash After it Blackmails Creator of Trump/CNN Meme

CNN is reeling from a huge backlash after the news organization was accused of blackmailing the creator of the infamous Trump-CNN wrestling meme by threatening to reveal his identity.

The mainstream media thought it had scored a victory when it was discovered that the original creator of the meme had previously posted racist content.

However, the individual, know by his handle ‘HanAssholeSolo’, has if anything been turned into a martyr.

The controversy erupted when CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski bragged that CNN had refrained from publishing HanAssholeSolo’s real name because he had “issued an extensive statement of apology,” showed remorse and promised not to make fun of CNN again.

“CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change,” stated the article.

This led to a firestorm of fury, with even many on the left slamming CNN for its unethical, and possibly illegal, practice.

Kaczynski then attempted to claim that HanAssholeSolo had apologized before CNN contacted him, contradicting his previous tweet which stated that HanAssholeSolo’s apology “came after CNN identified and reached out to him.”

The reaction on Twitter was vitriolic as #CNNBlackmail began trending.

Wikileaks’ Julian Assange posted a number of tweets in which he documented how CNN had broken the law, as well as tweeting, “A multi-billion dollar TV network blackmailing a private citizen into not making funny videos about it is not journalism, CNN.”

Others weighed in.

https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/882414409393491968

Kaczynski’s claim that HanAssholeSolo’s apology was not coerced only spawned a new round of memes.

CNN essentially blackmailed a private citizen because he made fun of CNN.

Let that sink in.

Should a news organization that blackmails private citizens be allowed to have White House press access?

Fresh off the back of James O’Keefe’s CNN exposé , the news network is on the ropes. It’s difficult to see how they’re going to recover from this one without huge damage to their credibility.

It also remains to be seen whether the originator of the meme, who some claim could be as young as 15-years-old (although Kaczynski denies this), will seek to launch a lawsuit against CNN.

