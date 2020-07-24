CNN Roots for Coronavirus Because It’s “Beating Trump and Beating Him Badly”

Through its rhetoric on the coronavirus pandemic, CNN has made it abundantly clear its goal has been to send Americans into mentally-crippling fear over the coronavirus pandemic and blaming President Trump directly for the rampant loss of life. Thursday’s Situation Room did that in reacting to the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, bragging that “the chickens [have come] home to roost” for the “dishonestly rosy” Trump as it’s “beating him and beating him badly.”

In other words, optimism and hope for tomorrow is poisonous to the health of CNN’s narrative. There’s an obvious balance between denial of the pandemic’s seriousness and outright doom and gloom, but CNN has never been concerned about that or our collective psyche.

Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta brought the rhetorical pom-poms, crowing that Trump has been in “a full-scale retreat on the part of the President when it comes to this coronavirus pandemic.”

Acosta reemphasized his lobbying for schools to remain closed indefinitely, kvetching that Trump had cancelled the Jacksonville portion of the RNC but has still “push[ed] schools to reopen around the country” when, in his mind, schools reopening (really anywhere) would be lead to an acceleration of suffering.

Read more



A recent scientific paper explains how 5G creates coronavirus like structures within human cells

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!