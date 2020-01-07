CNN Settles Covington Catholic Lawsuit Out Of Court For Undisclosed Amount

CNN agreed to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann in a Kentucky federal courthouse Tuesday.

The amount of the settlement was not made public during the hearing in Covington.

Sandmann attorneys Todd McMurtry and Lin Wood filed a $275 million lawsuit against CNN last March in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

“CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals’ homes,” Wood told Fox News last year. “CNN couldn’t resist the idea that here’s a guy with a young boy, that Make America Great Again cap on. So they go after him.”

“They really went after Nicholas with the idea that he was part of a mob that was attacking the Black Hebrew Israelites, yelling racist slurs at the Black Hebrew Israelites. Totally false,” Wood continued. “Now you say you’ve seen the tape; if you took the time to look at the full context of what happened that day, Nicholas Sandmann did absolutely nothing wrong. He was, as I’ve said to others, he was the only adult in the room.”

Sandmann’s lawyers also say the lawsuit was designed to “deter the defendants” from perpetuating fake news rather than compensate Sandmann directly.

The mainstream media went into overdrive last year over a video of Sandmann standing his ground in front of a Native American activist beating on a drum in Washington D.C., demonizing him as a white supremacist and accusing him of instigating a confrontation started by the man and Black Hebrew Israelites.

