CNN Slammed For Championing Hijab-wearing Barbie

Fake news network CNN promoted a piece championing toy maker Mattel’s new hijab-wearing Barbie doll Monday, and it did not go down well with Americans.

The doll, which was first seen last year, is now in stores as part of Mattel’s “Shero” line of toys. Yet CNN reveled in promoting the toy, calling it a “broader effort by Mattel to diversify the Barbie line”:

For the first time ever, Barbie is wearing a hijab. The new doll is modeled after Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad and is part of broader effort by Mattel to diversify the Barbie line https://t.co/dqN1ufACf5 pic.twitter.com/IWJkWIHKnU — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2018

In addition, CNN also published a written article by Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who the doll is based on, and who is operating as a sports ambassador for the U.S. State Department.

In the piece, Muhammad, instead of talking about her doll, basically slammed the Trump administration.

“I love my country, but I don’t recognize it today.” Muhammad wrote, adding “Not in the Supreme Court ruling upholding the travel ban. Not in a Supreme Court nominee potentially engineered to undo reproductive choice, access to health care and the Russia investigation. Not in the family separation and detention policy. Not in our move to initiate trade wars and rally against breastfeeding and the World Health Organization. Not in the abandonment of allies and basic decency in how we treat other humans.”

The reaction to CNN once again promoting hijabs as somehow liberating was swift and brutal:

Here, now your children can know what oppression looks like. — Kesara (@Superk66) July 30, 2018

I still do not understand why this is a good thing. It isn’t the hijab a creation of men to oppress women? I’m not joking here and I’m not being right wing. As a college graduate with a women’s studies minor I do not get this at all — Alyssa M. Kolat (@amkolat) July 30, 2018

The hijab will never be anything other than a symbol of oppression, no matter how desperately hard you try https://t.co/Beh4Vta4pn — Mujahed (@kebejay) July 30, 2018

I don’t even think it’s a symbol of oppression—I think it’s the TOOL of oppression. It is the actual weapon used against women to tell them that vehicles of men’s pleasure&baby making is all they’ll ever be. How Mattel can glorify that in the name of empowering women is beyond me — bitch lasagne (@blaiserbeam) July 30, 2018

The Hijab still arises from patriarchal values and is not a sign of emancipation. We should keep that in mind when Mattel diversifies the Barbie line. #Emancipation #Barbie — Lukas Røder (@Lukas_K_Roeder) July 30, 2018

Mattel can glorify the Hijab because they think they are standing up for the little guy. They aren't. Hijab is used to tell Muslim women they are vessels of lust & sin so they should cover up. So if you are a man who rapes a woman it's her fault. That's what they're empowering — (((Avneet Paul))) (@avneet_paul) July 30, 2018

Inspiring? Yes, it should be, but we shouldn’t forget the hijab signifies oppression for Muslim women. How many women, & children have been beaten, even killed for not having this on. If anything it will open up discussions & understanding for young girls. — Teri (@TadsBeau) July 30, 2018

As much as I respect muslim's women's choice to wear it, I find extremely disturbing, especially when you know, as a saudi woman explained to me, women need to wear burkhas to protect thm from men's impulses: WTF holy shit🤢 — patti janer (@pattijaney) July 30, 2018

So you're celebrating the oppression and abuse of women?? Millions of women are silently suffering bc they cannot speak out and you are celebrating their enslavement. More than shame on you! You guys are disgusting sycophants who know NOTHING about the suffering in the ME! — ❌Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) July 31, 2018

So wrong — Aileen Eglington (@AileenEglingto) July 30, 2018

Make oppression of women great again? Yuck. — ❌ Dragon Empress ❌ (@DragonEmpressEn) July 30, 2018

Do they come with a clitoris? No pun intended! 😉 — Nicola Reade-Lyons (@Minxky999) July 31, 2018

Thanks for the great news @CNN. Does she come with FGM or can we do that after we get her home? — Dave (@dave_budoranch) July 30, 2018

Isn’t this the same person who claimed she felt unsafe in this country?? She’s STILL HERE?? WOW, she must have been terrified🙄. The kickback from Mattel probably helps ease her awful torment🙄🤮 — 🇺🇸Kelli Thornhill (@KelliThornhill1) July 30, 2018