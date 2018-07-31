CNN Slammed For Championing Hijab-wearing Barbie

Image Credits: instagram.com.

Fake news network CNN promoted a piece championing toy maker Mattel’s new hijab-wearing Barbie doll Monday, and it did not go down well with Americans.

The doll, which was first seen last year, is now in stores as part of Mattel’s “Shero” line of toys. Yet CNN reveled in promoting the toy, calling it a “broader effort by Mattel to diversify the Barbie line”:

In addition, CNN also published a written article by Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who the doll is based on, and who is operating as a sports ambassador for the U.S. State Department.

In the piece, Muhammad, instead of talking about her doll, basically slammed the Trump administration.

“I love my country, but I don’t recognize it today.” Muhammad wrote, adding “Not in the Supreme Court ruling upholding the travel ban. Not in a Supreme Court nominee potentially engineered to undo reproductive choice, access to health care and the Russia investigation. Not in the family separation and detention policy. Not in our move to initiate trade wars and rally against breastfeeding and the World Health Organization. Not in the abandonment of allies and basic decency in how we treat other humans.”

The reaction to CNN once again promoting hijabs as somehow liberating was swift and brutal:


