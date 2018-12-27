CNN Slammed for Trashing Trump’s Visit to Troops, Criticizing Soldiers for Bringing MAGA Hats

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

CNN was slammed for what many called overwhelmingly negative coverage of President Donald Trump’s visit to the troops was on Wednesday night.

Both the president and first lady Melania Trump surprised troops stationed in Iraq the day after Christmas, which was followed by another visit with the troops in Germany.

However, there was barely a kind word expressed towards the president regarding his trip overseas — at least on CNN. The network published a report Wednesday evening drawing attention to the troops who brought MAGA hats for the president to sign being against military guidelines, which forbids active members of the military from participating in “political activities.”

