CNN SNORTS: What kind of ‘dumbass colleges’ don’t want David Hogg?

Morning anchor Alisyn Camerota was floored on Friday that colleges are rejecting Parkland, Florida student-turned-anti-gun activist David Hogg.

"What kind of dumbass colleges don't want you?" Alisyn Camerota asks Parkland survivor David Hogg, who says he was rejected from four universities pic.twitter.com/MUpCMOL8qD — CNN (@CNN) March 30, 2018

“David, I am stunned that four colleges rejected you,” Camerota told the student, gushing that he’s “taken the country by storm.”

“What kind of dumbass colleges don’t want you!” she asked Hogg, who laughed.

She wanted to know if the schools turned him down before or after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

“They rejected me about two weeks ago, most of them,” Hogg said.

He tweeted about his rejections at the time:

Just got rejected from another college but that’s ok we’re already changing the world. Goodnight everyone — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 17, 2018

Update: I have one more muffin and just got rejected by another school. Oh god what will eat next to cope I might just have to breakout the emergency chocolate bar — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 17, 2018

He told Camerota it’s competitive and hard to get into schools.

“You can still change the world” whether you’re in college or not, he said.

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported the senior is having trouble being accepted.

Some state colleges in California are apparently not impressed by the Parkland high school shooting survivor who helped become a voice for a global gun control movement.

David Hogg, 17, has so far been rejected by four University of California campuses — UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine, he told TMZ.

According to the UC site, a minimum 3.4 GPA is required for non-California residents to get in. The Florida teen has a 4.2 GPA and an SAT score of 1270.

He’s been accepted to Cal State San Marcos and Cal Poly, and in his home state, Florida Atlantic University — but he’s not yet sure what he’ll do after graduating, he said.

“At this point, we’re already changing the world,” Hogg, told TMZ. “If colleges want to support us in that, great, if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, we’re still going to change the world.”