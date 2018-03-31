CNN SNORTS: What kind of ‘dumbass colleges’ don’t want David Hogg?

This is CNN.

Morning anchor Alisyn Camerota was floored on Friday that colleges are rejecting Parkland, Florida student-turned-anti-gun activist David Hogg.

“David, I am stunned that four colleges rejected you,” Camerota told the student, gushing that he’s “taken the country by storm.”

“What kind of dumbass colleges don’t want you!” she asked Hogg, who laughed.

She wanted to know if the schools turned him down before or after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

“They rejected me about two weeks ago, most of them,” Hogg said.

He tweeted about his rejections at the time:

He told Camerota it’s competitive and hard to get into schools.

“You can still change the world” whether you’re in college or not, he said.

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported the senior is having trouble being accepted.

Some state colleges in California are apparently not impressed by the Parkland high school shooting survivor who helped become a voice for a global gun control movement.

David Hogg, 17, has so far been rejected by four University of California campuses — UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine, he told TMZ.

According to the UC site, a minimum 3.4 GPA is required for non-California residents to get in. The Florida teen has a 4.2 GPA and an SAT score of 1270.

He’s been accepted to Cal State San Marcos and Cal Poly, and in his home state, Florida Atlantic University — but he’s not yet sure what he’ll do after graduating, he said.

“At this point, we’re already changing the world,” Hogg, told TMZ. “If colleges want to support us in that, great, if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, we’re still going to change the world.”


Related Articles

Legal Marijuana States Have Lower Opioid Use, New Studies Show

Legal Marijuana States Have Lower Opioid Use, New Studies Show

U.S. News
Comments
Franciscan University Claims Facebook Rejected Ad Because It Shows Jesus on the Cross

Franciscan University Claims Facebook Rejected Ad Because It Shows Jesus on the Cross

U.S. News
Comments

Caravan Releases List of DEMANDS And Expect Trump To Comply

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Donald Trump: ‘Our Country Is Being Stolen’ by Illegals

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Mocks Trump Base: ‘Very, Very Much Not Involved in What is Going On in US’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments