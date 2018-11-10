CNN Strategist: Trump Was 'One Millisecond' From Calling April Ryan The 'N-Word'

Staunch anti-Trump Republican strategist Rick Wilson claimed Friday night that President Donald Trump nearly called April Ryan the “N-word” during his contentious exchange with the reporter earlier this week.

The panel on Friday’s “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” consisted of Wilson, Nina Turner, and Alice Stewart. They were discussing the president’s heated remarks towards journalists of color this week.

During Trump’s post-election press conference on Wednesday, he accused PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor of asking a “racist” question and demanded Ryan sit down while she asked a question before being called on.

Then, while addressing reporters before departing on his trip to Europe, Trump called a question from CNN’s Abby Phillip “stupid.”

