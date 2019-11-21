CNN Stunt To Disprove Trump’s Speakerphone Remark BACKFIRES Live On-Air

Chris “Fredo” Cuomo made an ass out of his network Thursday when he tried to disprove President Trump’s statement that it’s near impossible to understand a phone conversation when it’s not being amplified.

In reference to impeachment hearing testimony from David Holmes, a counselor at the US Embassy in Ukraine who on Thursday claimed he could make out details from a phone call he overheard between President Trump and Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Trump urged members of the public to try it for themselves.

“I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!”

Cuomo took the president up on his challenge and “tried it live” — only to have it blow up in his face.

Cuomo attempted to call his mother and have co-host Dana Bash listen in, but the segment went off the rails when the two parties are unable to hear each other.

Watch the video of CNN doing what they do best, making utter fools of themselves:

