The public expressed total disdain for the “crooked” mainstream media and especially cable network CNN Tuesday night at President Trump’s rally in Phoenix.

The crowd chanted, “CNN sucks!” as the president attempted to show how his statements following the Charlottesville violence were misrepresented by the media.

Trump said CNN is “so bad and so pathetic, and their ratings are going down,” adding that the Washington Post is a “lobbying tool for Amazon,” while also taking a swipe at ABC This Morning’s “Little George” Stephanopoulos.