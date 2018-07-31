'CNN Sucks!': Jim Acosta Overwhelmed By Boos At Trump Rally

Image Credits: @octaviojones/Twitter.

Fake News King Jim Acosta was met with a crowd of Trump supporters chanting “CNN sucks!” at a Tampa, Florida, rally.

Surrounded by a sea of pro-Trumpers on Tuesday, Acosta attempted to deliver his fake news coverage ahead of the president’s remarks, but became inundated with boos and chants.

“Wolf, just to give you a sense of what’s happening right now, you can hear there is a chorus of boos and other chants from this Trump crowd here in Tampa, Florida there, saying things like, ‘CNN sucks,’ ‘go home,’ and ‘fake news,’” Acosta complained. “Wolf, obviously all of those things are false.”

Trump has singled out CNN’s star reporter as “fake news” on many occasions during high-profile press conferences.


Kathy Griffin Built A Wall To Block Her Pro-Trump Neighbor

Poll: 32% of Americans Think Press Treats Trump 'Fairly;' 49% Disapprove of Media's Handling of Trump

Trump Insider Sounds Off On Infowars Censorship Attacks

Twitter Suspends GOP Senate Candidate For Defending Himself Against 'Russian Agent' Claims

Manafort Case Goes To Trial, But Don't Expect To Hear Evidence Of Collusion

