'CNN Sucks!': Jim Acosta Overwhelmed By Boos At Trump Rally

Fake News King Jim Acosta was met with a crowd of Trump supporters chanting “CNN sucks!” at a Tampa, Florida, rally.

Surrounded by a sea of pro-Trumpers on Tuesday, Acosta attempted to deliver his fake news coverage ahead of the president’s remarks, but became inundated with boos and chants.

This is what’s happening at the Trump rally in Tampa as @Acosta does a live shot. Folks booing, shouting “traitor,” and “you’re a liar.” pic.twitter.com/aUoUF4cwcB — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) July 31, 2018

“Wolf, just to give you a sense of what’s happening right now, you can hear there is a chorus of boos and other chants from this Trump crowd here in Tampa, Florida there, saying things like, ‘CNN sucks,’ ‘go home,’ and ‘fake news,’” Acosta complained. “Wolf, obviously all of those things are false.”

Trump Rally Tampa, Starts 7:00. Propaganda Pusher Jim Acosta told me he is not a Communist. Ha! pic.twitter.com/oId6CJaAs0 — Trump is Patriot (@TrumpisPatriot) July 31, 2018

Trump has singled out CNN’s star reporter as “fake news” on many occasions during high-profile press conferences.