CNN Suggests All Americans Are Racist

On Friday, CNN New Day invited on the network's Kamau Bell to talk about the upcoming episode of his show United Shades of America. The episode focuses on American stereotyping of Chinese Americans.

CLARISSA WARD: Kamau Bell joins us now live. And I just wanted to ask about this idea. You know, Chinese-Americans, what’s their feeling of connection, or is there a strong feeling of connection, to China, which has become this kind of looming force on the world stage?

KAMANU BELL: Well, I mean, I think that, you know, often America’s politicians and then also Americans in general who are not Chinese assume there’s some sort of strong connection to China. But when it comes back down to it, for many Chinese people, they’ve been in this country for maybe several generations. So they may have been to China, but they don’t have – they are Americans. They just happen to be Chinese-Americans. But we often force them to sort of answer for China’s sins because that’s how we work in this country. You are like those people, so you must be those people. So when really the show tonight – the show on Sunday is about how there’s a Chinese-American identity that is wholly – that is in some ways wholly separate from China.