CNN Suggests Kamala Harris Will be President When Biden Decides to "Step Aside"

Within hours of the announcement that Kamala Harris would be Joe Biden’s running mate, CNN published an article asserting that Harris would be able to take on the presidency if and when Biden decides to “step aside.”

“Joe Biden made the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone whose resume suggests being ready to step in, if and when Biden decides to step aside,” states a tweet by CNN which links to an article by CNN editor-at-large Chris Cilizza.

The article wasn’t exactly a ringing endorsement of Biden’s stamina for four years in office.

Joe Biden made the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone whose resume suggests being ready to step in, if and when Biden decides to step aside. | Analysis by @CillizzaCNN https://t.co/Ek4d6sfGfT — CNN (@CNN) August 11, 2020

In addition to noting that Harris at 55 is significantly younger than Biden, Cilizza notes that she will be ready and waiting to take the Oval Office hot seat if Uncle Joe bows out before his first term ends.

“What Biden did is make the pick that maximized his chances of continuing to make the race a straight referendum on Trump while also selecting someone, in Harris, whose resume suggests will be ready to step in if and when Biden decides to step aside,” he writes.

A Rasmussen poll released earlier this week found that 59 per cent of likely voters don’t think Biden will finish a single term in the White House.

Questions over Biden’s mental faculties have dogged his entire campaign, with the former Vice President committing numerous verbal slip-ups as campaign managers try to keep him out of the public eye as much as possible.

