CNN Suggests Wearing a Face Mask in Public is Racist

CNN has published a lengthy article suggesting that wearing face masks to guard against coronavirus is racist due to African-Americans not being able to wear them over fears they will be treated like criminals.

Yes, really.

Noting that the CDC has encouraged all Americans to wear face masks in the fight against COVID-19, Trevor Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, says he “will not be following this guidance.”

“We have a lot of examples of the presumed criminality of black men in general,” Logan, who presumably isn’t knowledgable about FBI crime statistics, told CNN.

“And then we have the advice to go out in public in something that … can certainly be read as being criminal or nefarious, particularly when applied to black men,” he adds, noting how a black man wearing a face mask “looks like almost every criminal sketch of any garden-variety black suspect.”

On social media and in interviews with CNN, a number of people of color — activists, academics and ordinary Americans — expressed fears that homemade masks could exacerbate racial profiling and place blacks and Latinos in danger. https://t.co/hgJ435erKz — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020

CNN Fernando Alfonso III then references how on social media “a number of people of color — activists, academics and ordinary Americans — expressed fears that homemade masks could exacerbate racial profiling and place blacks and Latinos in danger.”

In other words, the government advising Americans to wear face masks is discriminatory because blacks and hispanics who wear them may be mistaken for criminals.

Whether that is more closely related to institutional racism or the fact that black people and hispancis are overrepresented in crime statistics, I’ll leave to the reader to decide.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!