Portland’s entire police force was on hand to ensure that the march to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization went relatively smoothly. And amongst those supporting their President and the fundamental rights of all American citizens, it did.

The group patiently, peacefully, and respectfully obeyed the Portland police throughout the march.

Meanwhile Antifa once again revealed exactly why it is that their anti-American Communist propaganda thuggery has reached the end of a majority of American’s patience.

They beat two old men, chased down a father and his young daughter, attacked a school bus transporting pro liberty marchers with a hammer and pepper spray, breaking its windows.

Their message? Go home Nazis, go home. Again echoing this childish and factually incorrect demand to American citizens…American citizens are home anywhere within U.S. territories. And Nazis….American’s ancestors fought and killed Nazis. If Antifa was accurate with their chanting, they would be chanting death to America.

But they don’t have the cajones to do that.

But anyone watching mainstream media would be lead to believe otherwise. And of course no one supports Antifa, a leftist enforcement arm made up of angry teenagers better than national media embarrassment CNN.

According to CNN, Antifa are the good guys, just peaceful protestors protecting their progressive city from evil nationalists.

For the same Government that backed the Communist Control Act in 1954, to kick the can down the road on labeling Antifa a Domestic Terrorist Organization is negligence. How many more Americans need to suffer to exercise their constitutional rights under the left’s brownshirt-style madness?