CNN surprised that country artists have decided to shut up and sing following Las Vegas shooting

Taylor Swift has actually caused a bit of a meltdown on the left by staying silent when it comes to politics — if she’s such a feminist, after all, why doesn’t she just come out and say, “I don’t like Trump”?

The phenomenon seems to have spread to CNN, where journalists have noted that even after a mass shooting at a country music festival while superstar Jason Aldean was on stage, country music stars have stayed out of the gun control debate.

After the Las Vegas massacre, most country artists have avoided talking about politics or the gun debate https://t.co/NSoFZI2QCu pic.twitter.com/iJooOItPFZ — CNN (@CNN) October 7, 2017

Maybe we missed something, but were country musicians supposed to jump into politics or the gun control debate?

It may be because they have some class, and some common decency, and aren’t looking to use the deceased to score a political point. https://t.co/5j7IUMDMHg — chairman mow (@Chairmnoomowmow) October 7, 2017

Yep, that sounds like pretty much it.

I'll take, Because music has nothing to do with politics? For 100 — Frank (@notthesamepork) October 7, 2017

"After the Las Vegas massacre, most country artists have given families time to grieve by not rushing to politicize the tragedy." #fify https://t.co/DavXNLh5Sr — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) October 7, 2017

Maybe it's because their area of expertise & interest is country music? I wonder if CNN has asked rap artists to discuss gun violence. https://t.co/7C0aoaufOG — Virginia Plain (@AlyceWellington) October 7, 2017

Maybe they don't wana be like prog leftist entertainers by talking politics cuz they know their opinion is no more important than a fan's. https://t.co/nk0IsvAMPJ — Just Sham (@itsShamsFault) October 7, 2017

An example of wisdom. Celebrities are experts at entertaining us. More need to consider the ramifications of going outside their expertise. https://t.co/cbBpUcFaQr — Michael D(eplorable) (@kf9ug) October 7, 2017

Another example of @CNN stiring the pot and attempting to make someone look bad. They are not required by any means to talk about politics. — Brian Reese (@BKReese24) October 7, 2017

But you've continued to politicize it. https://t.co/ScgtBiKPlr — ArguingWithDonkeys (@donkeyarguing) October 7, 2017