CNN surprised that country artists have decided to shut up and sing following Las Vegas shooting

Taylor Swift has actually caused a bit of a meltdown on the left by staying silent when it comes to politics — if she’s such a feminist, after all, why doesn’t she just come out and say, “I don’t like Trump”?

The phenomenon seems to have spread to CNN, where journalists have noted that even after a mass shooting at a country music festival while superstar Jason Aldean was on stage, country music stars have stayed out of the gun control debate.

Maybe we missed something, but were country musicians supposed to jump into politics or the gun control debate?

Yep, that sounds like pretty much it.


