CNN Tailspin: Network Bungles Response to Blackmail Firestorm

CNN struggled to navigate the latest in a series of controversies on Wednesday, issuing contradicting statements and taking fire from media commentators and journalism experts.

It probably wasn’t the Wednesday that CNN executives imagined. They had likely planned to score points by linking President Donald Trump, through a video he tweeted out last week, to the apparent racist on Reddit who created it.

By late Wednesday afternoon, even CNN’s assertion that it knew the identity of the likely video creator was uncertain thanks to fresh questions raised by Buzzfeed about the video Trump used.

The trouble started when CNN’s “KFile” investigative unit announced that it had tracked down the creator of a GIF that mocked CNN, which Trump shared on social media last week. CNN posted the breathlessly reported story, written by former Buzzfeed reporter Andrew Kaczynski, late Tuesday night.

Read more