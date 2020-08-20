CNN Talking Head: "How Is It That Bill Clinton Hasn’t Been Cancelled?"

A moment of clarity broke through the veil of bullshit on CNN programming this week when a talking head interrupted vomit-inducing praise for Bill Clinton by asking how on earth one of the biggest ‘violators’ of leftist ‘rules’ hasn’t been cancelled.

The panel of brown-nosing CNN heads gushed about how much they were looking forward to hearing Clinton speaking at the second night of the DNC.

Van Jones called Clinton “The big dog”, adding “no matter what you say, Bill Clinton always brings it home.”

“Bill Clinton knows how to move the whole crowd,” Jones proclaimed, bizarrely adding that Clinton has a “kind of working class hero upbringing.”

“Bill Clinton is going to be bringing it on the economy,” former Democratic Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm greasily added, as Jones encouraged her to “preach.”

And that is when the veil lifted momentarily as Scott Jennings interjected to declare “I have to say, I am dumbfounded by this.”

“How is it that Bill Clinton has not been cancelled by the Democratic — how has he survived all of these waves of cancellation, when he’s been one of the biggest violators of these rules all these years?” Jennings added, clearly referring to Clinton’s documented sexual deviancy.

“We talked about the use of character to try to say Donald Trump is a man of low character, Joe Biden is … He’s fair game on that,” Jennings added.

“That’s totally fine. So you’re going to say that in one breath and then say, ‘Character matters. Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Clinton.’ Does this make sense to anyone? If you want Republicans to vote for Joe Biden, having Bill Clinton talk about character —” Jennings asserted, noting the irony.

Granholm attempted to argue that Clinton had been held to account for his indiscretions “decades ago,” however, the unshakable allegations continue.

Just his week, never before seen photos emerged of Clinton receiving a massage from Jeffrey Epstein ‘sex slave’ Chauntae Davies, who was just 22 at the time, adding to the already bursting portfolio of questionable connections Clinton shared with the billionaire pedophile.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Would you mind giving it a crack?' Clinton leans back and smiles while receiving neck massage from Epstein victim https://t.co/wtWwgLa2CX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 18, 2020



A shocking video reveals how the democrats hate having to thank God for America.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!