CNN: 'Thomas the Tank Engine' & 'Paw Patrol' Are 'Fascist Cartoons'

Image Credits: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for HIT Entertainment.

CNN called Thomas the Tank Engine and Paw Patrol “fascist cartoons” in an article on Friday, days before children around the globe will find toys from the popular shows under the Christmas tree.

In the article, titled “Why kids love ‘fascist’ cartoons like ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Thomas,’” CNN contributor Elissa Strauss claimed children are “drawn to worlds in which identities are fixed, order trumps imagination and transgressions are met with routine punishment.”

“This clash between what parents desire for their children and what children desire for themselves is most easily observable in cartoon preferences. So often, the more parents dislike a show, the more their children love it,” Strauss claimed.

Read more


