CNN to Host LGBTQ Democratic Presidential Town Hall

CNN and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation have partnered to host the next Democratic presidential town hall, focused on LGBTQ issues.

CNN host Don Lemon made the announcement after the seven-hour Democratic presidential climate town hall on Wednesday.

“CNN is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our next series of presidential town halls on issues that are important to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community,” Lemon told viewers.

CNN’s ratings remained behind competing news networks during Wednesday’s highly promoted climate town hall, averaging 1.4 million viewers. MSNBC averaged 2.2 million and Fox News averaged 3.2 million viewers during the same hours.

The LGBTQ town hall is scheduled to take place at The Novo in Los Angeles on October 10. The candidates will appear consecutively, taking questions from the audience as well as CNN journalists.

