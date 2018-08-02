CNN: Trump Is 'Leading Hate Movement' Against Media; 'Blood Will Be On His Hands'

For a second day running, CNN put out programming directly accusing the president of inciting violence against the media, with one talking head urging that Trump will ‘have blood on his hands’ if any reporter is harmed.

CNN host Brian Stelter, who constantly rails against Trump and Trump supporters, declared Wednesday night that the President is leading a “hate movement” against the establishment media.

More and more, "hate movement" seems like the proper term. Trump and some of his allies are promoting a "hate movement" against the American press. pic.twitter.com/s5C3eFZgJg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 1, 2018

“I think what we are increasingly seeing from the president and his aides and his allies is a hate movement against the American press.” Stelter cried.

“When you look at the behavior around Jim Acosta and some of the other reporter at these rallies, you really do see a hate movement,” he further declared.

Stelter insisted that Trump is “really telling people to hate journalists. He’s telling people that journalists are the enemy—literally the enemies of the people.”

“He’s treating the press corps as his opponent because it’s convenient and creates a… perceived enemy for him to attack,” Stelter continued. “That really is a hate movement and the results are what we see at these rallies. And because he’s holding rallies more and more often, we are seeing it more and more often.”

Meanwhile, on Anderson Cooper’s CNN broadcast, political analyst David Gergen claimed that Trump used “Stalinist” language by calling the media “enemies of the people.”

“If you put that together, which has a mob quality to it, and the culture of gun violence, that is a very combustible mix,” Gergen said, “What we saw last night and what we saw frequently at Sarah Palin rallies way back when… If there is violence against any reporter that’s tied to this, the blood is going to be on his hands.”

Gergen went on to charge that Trump is “not terribly familiar” with the Constitution, and stated that “it doesn’t take much” for violence against journalists to become reality.

Following yet another packed out rally where thousands of Americans raucously cheered the President on Tuesday, CNN spent the entire day suggesting that Trump’s anti-media rhetoric could lead to violence against reporters, even intimating that Trump could be issuing a ‘Call to Arms’.

Jim Acosta, who was at the rally and forced to endure loud chants of “fake news” and “CNN sucks,” said it was “Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa.”

He then stated “I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy.”

Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy. pic.twitter.com/IhSRw5Ui3R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018

Acosta said on Wednesday that he did not feel like he was in America while covering Trump’s Tampa rally.

“I mean, honestly, it felt like we weren’t in America anymore. I don’t know how to put it any more plainly than that. Americans should not be treating their fellow Americans in this way,” Acosta said.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer suggested that Trump’s “attacks” on reporters “could lead to violence against members of the media.”

“Do you believe that people could take President Trump’s vitriol as a call to arms?” Blitzer asked Cohen, who agreed and likened Trump’s supporters to the followers of mass suicide leader Jim Jones.

CNN is laying the ground work for a full on assault on Trump, should a reporter be attacked or hurt in any way by any unhinged individual. The network will simply revel in the aftermath if it was to unfold as they clearly long for it to.