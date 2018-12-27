CNN: Trump 'The Grinch' Who 'Stole Christmas' from US Troops in Iraq

President Trump is essentially “the grinch” who “stole Christmas” from soldiers, according to a CNN panel.

Don Lemon and a group of pundits criticized Trump Wednesday after the president made a surprise Christmas Day visit to troops stationed in Iraq.

Lemon claimed he was spending time with family when, to his horror, he tuned in to CNN to see the President “politicizing Christmas.”

It really was perplexing watching his message today, and then yesterday. I do have to tell you, I tried not to because I was with my family. But when we turned on CNN and we saw the President politicizing a Christmas message, it was like– we kept saying, “he’s like the Grinch.” I’m being honest.

Commentator Samantha Vinograd followed up by adding Trump “stole Christmas” from the soldiers.

The unannounced trip to the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq comes on the heels of the president’s decision last week to pull combat troops from Syria.

Just returned from visiting our troops in Iraq and Germany. One thing is certain, we have incredible people representing our Country – people that know how to win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

.@FLOTUS Melania and I were honored to visit our incredible troops at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! pic.twitter.com/rDlhITDvm1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2018

H/t: Newsbusters.org