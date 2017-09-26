CNN/MSNBC: 'Slave Master' Trump Wants Race War, Wishes Blacks Were 'Kneeling in the Cotton Fields Again'

On another night of NFL players ‘taking a knee’, CNN and MSNBC featured programming and guests devoted to openly calling President Trump a racist white supremacist, with separate talking heads saying that the President wants to see black people as slaves ‘kneeling in cotton fields’.

Al Sharpton’s MSNBC broadcast featured former Chicago Bulls player Craig Hodges, who leveled an incredible accusation, even by the network’s usually OTT standards.

“Is [Trump] trying to kind of front-end or interfere with those that are boycotting on behalf of Kaepernick?” Sharpton asked Hodges.

“Well, first of all, Rev. Al, I want to thank God for giving us the opportunity to wake up this morning and speak on behalf of our people,” Hodges replied, adding “when I look at where we are right now, it’s beyond us getting justice in America.”

“It’s absolutely time for the Congressional Black Caucus to call for human rights violations that have occurred, past and previously, you know, and I think right now it’s a civil rights issue within the context of what President Trump said the other night.” Hodges continued.

“And, you know, when I think about his whole thing is when was Amer-, make America great again. Now we see that 1817 is more likely when he’s thinking about America being great as opposed to us kneeling on behalf of righteousness and justice, he wants us to be kneeling in the cotton fields again.” Hodges exclaimed.

He then accused the President of trying to ignite a race war.

“Right now it’s a standard that he has set where he’s trying to set up race, a basic race war, and it’s ugly, man. And then to hear him just to go off on black women and women should be outraged all over the planet earth.” Hodges insisted.

Over at CNN, political contributor Keith Boykin called Trump a white supremacist and a ‘slave master’:

“We have a white supremacist as the President of the United States. He’s encouraging white supremacy, and the fact is… He’s playing the plantation politics. He thinks apparently that he is a slave master of black people in the NFL, of black people in the country.” Boykin stated.

Further programming featured Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries suggesting that Trump is a KKK supporter:

“Time and time again he’s refused to distance himself from individuals like David Duke, an avowed white supremacist, as well as others for reasons that many of us can’t figure out,” Jeffries said.”

“Why in the world would anyone equivocate, particularly the leader of the free world, as it relates to individuals like the KKK and neo-nazis? That’s deeply troubling. But we know Donald Trump has a history of fanning the flames of racial hatred, using stereotypes to advance his own personal and political agenda,” Jeffries added, calling Trump a ‘racial arsonist.’

Meanwhile, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked a question at the White House press briefing Monday with the specific goal of injecting race into the conversation:

“Why is it that the president over the weekend is going after, or seeming to go after African-American athletes, and then this morning he is putting out a tweet praising NASCAR, which obviously is geared toward a different demographic, and the way they stand and respect and honor the flag?” Acosta asked, adding “Is he trying to wage something of a culture war?”

“Not at all, the president is not talking about race,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders replied, adding “The president is talking about pride in our country.”

An ABC reporter also took a swipe at Trump by asking “Does the president believe that there are very fine people who kneeled yesterday watching those games, or are they all SOBs?”

This morning Trump sent out more tweets regarding the NFL players:

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017