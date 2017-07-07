CNN's Acosta Attacks Trump For Holding A 'Fake News Conference,' Gets His Facts Wrong

CNN’s Jim Acosta showed himself to be completely clueless Thursday afternoon after he accused President Trump of spreading “fake news” by pointing out 3 or 4 intelligence agencies and not “17” claim Russia interfered in the 2016 election. 

During a short press conference earlier in the day, Trump correctly pointed out that “it wasn’t 17” intelligence agencies who claimed Russia carried out hacking attacks during the election, but it “turned out to be three or four.” He was citing the widely reported fact the New York Times and the Associated Press just “corrected” a host of stories claiming 17 intelligence agencies agreed on the Russia hacking report, when in fact it was only 3 or 4.

Acosta, who lives in a fake news bubble where the “17 intelligence agencies agree” lie is gospel, was completely unaware of this news.

While attacking Trump for giving a “fake news conference,” a self-righteous Acosta asked: “Where does that number come from?”

“Where does this three or four number come from,” he repeated. “My suspicion, Chris and Poppy, is that if we go to the administration, and ask them for this question, I’m not sure we’re going to get an answer, and if we do, it will be off camera.”

NBC’s Katy Tur was similarly caught off guard by Trump’s comments. She tweeted out a list of the “17 agencies” to Trump after his press conference — only to delete the tweet shortly thereafter.

It’s truly remarkable how these news readers don’t even follow the news.


