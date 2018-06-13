CNN’s Acosta Caught Bragging About Disrupting Summit: ‘Hey, if they’re not going to let me in the f**king meeting’

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta was reportedly caught on a hot mic bragging about how he shouted disgraceful questions at President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the momentous summit.

“Hey, if they’re not going to let me in the f*cking meeting, that’s what happens. That’s the way it goes, baby,” Acosta is heard saying in a video from RT, tweeted by Breitbart’s Josh Caplan.

Acosta shouted at the president as he stood on a balcony with Kim, asking, “Mr. President, did we agree to denuclearize?”

He also yelled if the president had asked about deceased US citizen Otto Warmbier, who died last year after being held captive in North Korea.

Acosta also targeted Kim with a question, inquiring, “Mr. Kim will you give up your weapons, sir?”

The CNN reporter was apparently retaliating after the White House press pool was excluded from attending a press conference between Kim and Trump.

In response to Acosta’s outburst, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted that Acosta’s press credentials should be suspended.

“Jim @Acosta should immediately have his press credentials suspended. He is an absolute disgrace!” Parscale wrote, to which Acosta responded:

Parscale had previously also called on Acosta’s credentials to be pulled after he shouted at Trump during the White House Easter egg roll event in April.

On Tuesday, Trump met with Kim to discuss bringing an end to the Korean war, a reunification of the two Koreas, and a potential denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Acosta is perhaps best known for being called out as “fake news” by President Trump at several press conferences.


