CNN’s Acosta Caught Bragging About Disrupting Summit: ‘Hey, if they’re not going to let me in the f**king meeting’

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta was reportedly caught on a hot mic bragging about how he shouted disgraceful questions at President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the momentous summit.

“Hey, if they’re not going to let me in the f*cking meeting, that’s what happens. That’s the way it goes, baby,” Acosta is heard saying in a video from RT, tweeted by Breitbart’s Josh Caplan.

CNN's Jim Acosta caught on hot mic justifying shouting questions at Trump-Kim summit: "Hey if they're not going to let me in the f*cking meeting, that's what happens… That's the way it goes, baby." pic.twitter.com/e8drJAMUyf — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 12, 2018

Acosta shouted at the president as he stood on a balcony with Kim, asking, “Mr. President, did we agree to denuclearize?”

The unmistakable voice of CNN's @Acosta shouting questions at Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un: "Mr. Kim will you give up your nuclear weapons, sir?" pic.twitter.com/ISQfpvryWZ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 12, 2018

He also yelled if the president had asked about deceased US citizen Otto Warmbier, who died last year after being held captive in North Korea.

Acosta also targeted Kim with a question, inquiring, “Mr. Kim will you give up your weapons, sir?”

The CNN reporter was apparently retaliating after the White House press pool was excluded from attending a press conference between Kim and Trump.

In response to Acosta’s outburst, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted that Acosta’s press credentials should be suspended.

Jim @Acosta should immediately have his press credentials suspended. He is an absolute disgrace! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/EY18ZeIq2h — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 12, 2018

“Jim @Acosta should immediately have his press credentials suspended. He is an absolute disgrace!” Parscale wrote, to which Acosta responded:

Dear Brad.. dictatorships take away press credentials. Not democracies. https://t.co/TqgCHOW0t6 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2018

Parscale had previously also called on Acosta’s credentials to be pulled after he shouted at Trump during the White House Easter egg roll event in April.

Here’s Jim Acosta yelling at Trump about DACA while the president colors with Barron, Melania & children gathered at the White House pic.twitter.com/JCPsaREe8A — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2018

Maybe it is time for Jim Acosta to get a suspension for breaking protocol. He continues to embarrass himself and @CNN. Pull his credentials for each incident. https://t.co/WHC9nlIo75 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) April 2, 2018

No, very clearly I think the White House should pull credentials because he yelled questions, as he continues to do at inappropriate times, while the President was coloring books with children. Disrespectful and would have never been allowed previously. https://t.co/pAd40XwCRr — Brad Parscale (@parscale) April 2, 2018

On Tuesday, Trump met with Kim to discuss bringing an end to the Korean war, a reunification of the two Koreas, and a potential denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Acosta is perhaps best known for being called out as “fake news” by President Trump at several press conferences.