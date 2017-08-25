CNN's Acosta Gets Owned After Tweeting 'Fake News' Hurricane Warning

CNN’s most whiny mouthpiece Jim Acosta took a swipe at President Trump on Twitter this morning while attempting to legitimize the news network’s output, but only succeeded in igniting a hilarious backlash.
Acosta suggested that the President should refrain from calling CNN ‘fake news’ in the midst of a potentially disastrous hurricane:
Not a good time to take shots at "fake news." Millions will be relying on national and local news outlets to stay safe during hurricane.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 25, 2017
Yes, that’s correct, Acosta is so desperate for ratings that he attempted to politicize a weather event.
The response was swift, and it wasn’t pretty:
You're fake news. You'll blame the hurricane on the President. Watch CNN make political issue out of the hurricane
— Mikexxxx (@Mikexxxx1) August 25, 2017
Seriously! Your using a dangerous hurricane to continue your war on the President.My God, use your twitter to report on the issue just once
— brenda newman (@brendan13258690) August 25, 2017
Really? What an insult to intelligence to think people can't chose the difference between political lies and weather updates.
— Jeri Miller (@miller_jeri) August 25, 2017
In other words, news outlets will use this opp to freak out the public, then they will say Trump didn't respond correctly.
— Susan, One Each (@RestingBeeFace) August 25, 2017
I may be wrong, but I think most people can differentiate between "Trump is a literal Nazi" news and "Hurricane warning" news. https://t.co/3GRD60UQ3d
— Ben P (@freedomanddogs) August 25, 2017
Thank goodness they didn't assign you to the story then https://t.co/yiA0s9q5C9
— DeplorableDonSurber (@donsurber) August 25, 2017
Then it really is a shame how CNN has ruined it's reputation for reporting the news accurately, isn't it? https://t.co/M5dbH4ns1b
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 25, 2017
Bizarre defense of political #FakeNews from @Acosta… The weatherman has important things to say. https://t.co/jKG0kK1jDq
— Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) August 25, 2017
It's all about all! Not a good time to whine Jim. Stop being #FakeNews and the shots will stop.
— Mostly Right (@RightMostly) August 25, 2017
Watching Weather Channel, Mr. Fake News.
— Mark Fuller (@markfuller86) August 25, 2017
Your lack of credibility is your own fault. For 8 yrs you fawned over, propped up & adored the Obama Admin. The contrast is glaring!
— Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) August 25, 2017
Like you guys are the only news? Should have done the job of true reporting. Honesty not lies. You are not worth it.
— Cin (@slow_cmap) August 25, 2017
– Then try reporting instead of editorializing. Problem solved.
— Larry Kiedrowski (@LKiedrowski) August 25, 2017
Putting out fake news too many times means folks won't trust you on such matters. #wolfcrying
— Brain (@waddatwit) August 25, 2017
But nobody is relying on you
— Mary Good (@butterfield1954) August 25, 2017
Good point Jim,take the day off! #MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸
— tim ahearn (@AhearnTim) August 25, 2017
A few attempted to defend Acosta… poorly:
Jim is anything but fake. He's one of the best! He persists to get the full story. Blaming the media for a weather report is ridiculous.
— Kelly Paulsen (@kellylwilson) August 25, 2017
It's amazing that those who cheer @realDonaldTrump's rants against MSM always turn to it when they need it. #WorstPresidentEver #RealNews
— Lori Henry (@LoLo0817) August 25, 2017
When do we need msm?
— Micah (@illMakeit) August 25, 2017
Well, maybe it's a good time to thin out the herd for those who believe it's "fake news"
— Melynda (@mgms74) August 25, 2017
Trumpturds will be following news from InfoWars & Pat Robinson. Hurricane is a hoax perpetuated by Chinese gays!
— #MrsGloriaTeasdale (@MrsGloriaTeasd1) August 25, 2017