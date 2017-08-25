CNN's Acosta Gets Owned After Tweeting 'Fake News' Hurricane Warning

CNN’s most whiny mouthpiece Jim Acosta took a swipe at President Trump on Twitter this morning while attempting to legitimize the news network’s output, but only succeeded in igniting a hilarious backlash.

Acosta suggested that the President should refrain from calling CNN ‘fake news’ in the midst of a potentially disastrous hurricane:

Yes, that’s correct, Acosta is so desperate for ratings that he attempted to politicize a weather event.

The response was swift, and it wasn’t pretty:

A few attempted to defend Acosta… poorly:

