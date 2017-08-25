CNN's Acosta Gets Owned After Tweeting 'Fake News' Hurricane Warning

CNN’s most whiny mouthpiece Jim Acosta took a swipe at President Trump on Twitter this morning while attempting to legitimize the news network’s output, but only succeeded in igniting a hilarious backlash.

Acosta suggested that the President should refrain from calling CNN ‘fake news’ in the midst of a potentially disastrous hurricane:

Not a good time to take shots at "fake news." Millions will be relying on national and local news outlets to stay safe during hurricane. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 25, 2017

Yes, that’s correct, Acosta is so desperate for ratings that he attempted to politicize a weather event.

The response was swift, and it wasn’t pretty:

You're fake news. You'll blame the hurricane on the President. Watch CNN make political issue out of the hurricane — Mikexxxx (@Mikexxxx1) August 25, 2017

Seriously! Your using a dangerous hurricane to continue your war on the President.My God, use your twitter to report on the issue just once — brenda newman (@brendan13258690) August 25, 2017

Really? What an insult to intelligence to think people can't chose the difference between political lies and weather updates. — Jeri Miller (@miller_jeri) August 25, 2017

In other words, news outlets will use this opp to freak out the public, then they will say Trump didn't respond correctly. — Susan, One Each (@RestingBeeFace) August 25, 2017

I may be wrong, but I think most people can differentiate between "Trump is a literal Nazi" news and "Hurricane warning" news. https://t.co/3GRD60UQ3d — Ben P (@freedomanddogs) August 25, 2017

Thank goodness they didn't assign you to the story then https://t.co/yiA0s9q5C9 — DeplorableDonSurber (@donsurber) August 25, 2017

Then it really is a shame how CNN has ruined it's reputation for reporting the news accurately, isn't it? https://t.co/M5dbH4ns1b — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 25, 2017

Bizarre defense of political #FakeNews from @Acosta… The weatherman has important things to say. https://t.co/jKG0kK1jDq — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) August 25, 2017

It's all about all! Not a good time to whine Jim. Stop being #FakeNews and the shots will stop. — Mostly Right (@RightMostly) August 25, 2017

Watching Weather Channel, Mr. Fake News. — Mark Fuller (@markfuller86) August 25, 2017

Your lack of credibility is your own fault. For 8 yrs you fawned over, propped up & adored the Obama Admin. The contrast is glaring! — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) August 25, 2017

Like you guys are the only news? Should have done the job of true reporting. Honesty not lies. You are not worth it. — Cin (@slow_cmap) August 25, 2017

– Then try reporting instead of editorializing. Problem solved. — Larry Kiedrowski (@LKiedrowski) August 25, 2017

Putting out fake news too many times means folks won't trust you on such matters. #wolfcrying — Brain (@waddatwit) August 25, 2017

But nobody is relying on you — Mary Good (@butterfield1954) August 25, 2017

Good point Jim,take the day off! #MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — tim ahearn (@AhearnTim) August 25, 2017

A few attempted to defend Acosta… poorly:

Jim is anything but fake. He's one of the best! He persists to get the full story. Blaming the media for a weather report is ridiculous. — Kelly Paulsen (@kellylwilson) August 25, 2017

It's amazing that those who cheer @realDonaldTrump's rants against MSM always turn to it when they need it. #WorstPresidentEver #RealNews — Lori Henry (@LoLo0817) August 25, 2017

When do we need msm? — Micah (@illMakeit) August 25, 2017

Well, maybe it's a good time to thin out the herd for those who believe it's "fake news" — Melynda (@mgms74) August 25, 2017