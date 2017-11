CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta recounted on CNN’s “Twitter & Trump” special Tuesday nigh how his Wikipedia page was vandalized after President Donald Trump called him “fake news.”

“The President of the United States called me fake news and on the day he called me fake news, somebody went on my Wikipedia page and changed my Wikipedia page to say that I had died that day, that I had died on January 11, 2017,” Acosta said.

