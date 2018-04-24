CNN's Acosta: Trump Supporters 'Don't Have All Their Faculties'

CNN’s star reporter Jim Acosta mocked the intellect of Trump supporters and Americans who don’t see the world through his viewpoint.

In an interview with Variety, Acosta insisted that Americans who think CNN is fake news are being duped by President Trump.

“The problem is that people around the country don’t know it’s an act,” Acosta said of Trump labeling some news outlets “fake news.”

CNN's Jim Acosta says the Trump administration calling certain news organizations "fake news" is an act, says Trump supporters are mentally unstable and might attack journalists: "They don't have all their faculties in some cases. Their elevator may not hit all floors." pic.twitter.com/bzLadVjZVY — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 24, 2018

“They’re not in on the act and they take what he says very seriously and they take attacks from Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders and what they do to us on a daily basis very seriously.”

“They don’t have all their faculties in some cases — their elevator might not hit all floors,” he added.

The Fake News reporter went even further, saying that Trump’s rhetoric against the corporate media will incite violence.

“My concern is that a journalist is gonna get hurt one of these days,” Acosta concluded.