CNN's Acosta: Trump Supporters 'Don't Have All Their Faculties'

Image Credits: David McNew/Getty Images.

CNN’s star reporter Jim Acosta mocked the intellect of Trump supporters and Americans who don’t see the world through his viewpoint.

In an interview with Variety, Acosta insisted that Americans who think CNN is fake news are being duped by President Trump.

“The problem is that people around the country don’t know it’s an act,” Acosta said of Trump labeling some news outlets “fake news.”

“They’re not in on the act and they take what he says very seriously and they take attacks from Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders and what they do to us on a daily basis very seriously.”

“They don’t have all their faculties in some cases — their elevator might not hit all floors,” he added.

The Fake News reporter went even further, saying that Trump’s rhetoric against the corporate media will incite violence.

“My concern is that a journalist is gonna get hurt one of these days,” Acosta concluded.


Related Articles

GOP Wins Ariz. Special Election, Close Margin a Warning For Midterms

GOP Wins Ariz. Special Election, Close Margin a Warning For Midterms

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Tennessee State Senate Votes To Build 'Victims of Abortion' Monument

Tennessee State Senate Votes To Build ‘Victims of Abortion’ Monument

U.S. News
Comments

CNN’s Acosta Complains Trump’s Verbal Attacks On Media Will Lead To “A Journalist Getting Hurt”

U.S. News
Comments

Associated Press Suggests Criticizing Journalists is “Hate Speech”

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary Clinton Went On ‘F**k-Laced’ Tirade Against Trump During 2016 Debate Prep

U.S. News
Comments

Comments