CNN's Ana Navarro: Super Bowl Halftime Show Proves Need For Unlimited Third-World Immigration

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s raunchy, lip synced Super Bowl halftime show proves the need for unlimited third-world immigration from Latin America to liberate Americans from our “boring, rhythm-less hell,” so says CNN commentator Ana Navarro.

“If after watching this half-time show, you’re against immigration and think Latinos are invaders……go to boring, rhythm-less hell,” Navarro tweeted Sunday. “Hispanics are Americans and Make America Great. Deal with it!”

According to Wikipedia, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll was born in Columbia and is Lebanese on her father’s side and Catalan and Italian on her mother’s side. Also, she doesn’t appear to have ever gotten US citizenship, presumably for tax avoidance reasons, which means she’s not even “American” as Navarro suggested.

If you look up who wrote the songs Lopez and Shakira performed, you’ll also get a different picture of who, according to Navarro’s logic, is actually saving us from our “boring, rhythm-less hell.”



Lopez’s “Waiting for Tonight” was written by Maria Christensen, Michael Garvin, and Phil Temple.





Shakira’s “Empire” was written by Steve “Mac” McCutcheon and Ina Christine Wroldsen. Lopez’s “Get Right” was written by Rich Harrison, Usher and James Brown.

Neither Shakira nor Lopez have solo writing credits on a single one of the 14 songs they lip synced, all of which were pretty terrible.

If this Super Bowl halftime performance is Navarro’s argument for more immigration, I’d say it’s time these migrant inflows were reversed.

This anti-American tool was a registered foreign agent for the Nicaraguan govt who lobbied for illegal alien amnesty, mocked American victims of illegal alien crime & sided w/illegal alien cop-killer Luis Bracamontes over Trump:https://t.co/cpzsGUHMh2 https://t.co/3g4mgVk4ST — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 3, 2020

