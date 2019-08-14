CNN's Anderson Cooper Says Demographic Decline of White Americans is "Exciting"

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said during an interview with Univision anchor Jorge Ramos that he found the demographic decline of white people “exciting”.

“The idea that, you know, whites will not be the majority, I mean, that’s — it’s an exciting transformation of the country, it’s an exciting evolution and you know, progress of our country in many different ways,” said Cooper.

Ramos agreed that whites becoming a minority in America was inevitable and a positive development.

Anderson Cooper barely able to contain his excitement about Whites becoming a minority. Not thrilled about being replaced in the country your ancestors founded: you're a "Supremacist" Understand White People, you're already in a race war. pic.twitter.com/3iUsgIFqOi — The Judge (@V8POW) August 14, 2019

“There’s nothing really they can do against this incredible demographic revolution. And in 2044, everyone is going to be a minority,” he said.

The media has repeatedly asserted that even raising the “conspiracy theory” of “the great replacement” or the demographic decline of white people puts you on a par with mass shooters and terrorists.

However, it’s apparently completely fine to talk about the issue so long as you proclaim the demographic decline of whites to be a positive thing.

