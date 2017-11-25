CNN's April Ryan Accuses Sarah Huckabee Sanders Of Faking Pie

CNN political analyst and American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan suggested Friday, without any evidence, that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders didn’t actually cook the pecan pie Sanders said she did.

Show it to us on a table. https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

Ryan is frequently praised by liberals for being a nuisance in the White House press briefing room, but she failed to present any evidence Friday, except for the claims of random Twitter users, that Sanders faked the pie.

