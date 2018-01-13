CNN's April Ryan: 'Brown People' Should Call Airlines, Book Flights To 'S--thole' Countries

CNN political analyst and White House reporter April Ryan outlined a unique way for people to oppose President Donald Trump’s reported comments that some foreign nations are “s—hole countries.”

On “The Situation Room” Friday, Ryan cited an unnamed “influencer” and “child and product of the sixties” who advocated that anti-Trump activists call various companies and talk about Trump’s comments. She said asking if Trump is racist is not enough, that people need to do something that will have an “economic impact.”

“It’s one thing to ask if he’s a racist and that’s OK, but the next thing is, since this continues to happen there needs to be something to dynamic, some kind of leverage,” Ryan said.

Read more