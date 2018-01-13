CNN's April Ryan: 'Brown People' Should Call Airlines, Book Flights To 'S--thole' Countries

CNN political analyst and White House reporter April Ryan outlined a unique way for people to oppose President Donald Trump’s reported comments that some foreign nations are “s—hole countries.”

On “The Situation Room” Friday, Ryan cited an unnamed “influencer” and “child and product of the sixties” who advocated that anti-Trump activists call various companies and talk about Trump’s comments. She said asking if Trump is racist is not enough, that people need to do something that will have an “economic impact.”

“It’s one thing to ask if he’s a racist and that’s OK, but the next thing is, since this continues to happen there needs to be something to dynamic, some kind of leverage,” Ryan said.

Read more


Related Articles

D.C. Metro Train Derails With 60 Passengers On Board

D.C. Metro Train Derails With 60 Passengers On Board

U.S. News
Comments
Justice Scalia Spoke Favorably of Trump’s Presidential Run, Author Says

Justice Scalia Spoke Favorably of Trump’s Presidential Run, Author Says

U.S. News
Comments

Snopes Debunks Itself on Oprah’s White People “Just Have to Die” Controversy

U.S. News
Comments

Chain Migration Expected to Add 8M Potential Foreign-Born Voters to U.S. Electorate over Next Two Decades

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump insists he’s the ‘least racist person you’ve ever interviewed’ following ‘s***hole countries’ backlash

U.S. News
Comments

Comments