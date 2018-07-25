CNN’s Brian Stelter Blocks Media Analyst After Hilarious Video Mocking Him

Fake News purveyor Brian Stelter mashed the block button after being mercilessly mocked by a media analyst on Twitter.

According to a screenshot from commentator Mark Dice, the CNN Reliable Sources host’s thin skin was pierced by an impersonation in which Dice reads Stelter’s segment in a high-pitched tone.

Guess he didn't like my impression of him! 😆 pic.twitter.com/BPds0aqaoV — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 25, 2018

Dice says the following video was what triggered Stelter over the edge:

This was the straw that broke the camel's back 👇 pic.twitter.com/sycrzZLCfS — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 25, 2018

Watch Dice’s appearance last week on The Alex Jones Show:

