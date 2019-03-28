CNN’s Brian Stelter Claims Ratings Are Down Because It’s A Slow News Week

CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter had a unique explanation Wednesday night for why CNN and MSNBC’s ratings are plummeting since the conclusion of the Mueller investigation.

Stelter wrote in his newsletter “Reliable Sources” Wednesday night that viewers aren’t tuning in to CNN and MSNBC because “there hasn’t been much news” since special counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report on Russian collusion to Attorney General Bill Barr. Fox News has not been affected by the alleged slow news week, Stelter reasoned, because Barr’s letter on the Mueller findings is “being celebrated like a sequel to election night.”

Joe Concha, media reporter for The Hill, explained on Fox News that there have been plenty of big stories for the media to cover since Mueller finished his investigation and suggested the ratings drop is due to a lack of trust among viewers.

