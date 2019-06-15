CNN's Camerota: 'It's Our Job' to Teach Viewers To 'Shut Down' Conservative Arguments

On Friday’s New Day, coverage again returned to a recent ABC News interview in which President Trump expressed a willingness to accept foreign information about political opponents. A panel of guests gathered around to spew their takes on the situation, with host Alisyn Camerota livid at Fox News and Republicans for pointing out that the Clinton campaign received dirt on Trump from Russia in 2016.

Camerota was blind to the correlation between the DNC-funded Steele dossier and the situation Trump described during his interview. Christopher Steele, a former British spy, was employed by Fusion GPS to obtain information on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. Steele used Russian sources to gather this information. The fact that it’s a crime for a foreign national to provide information of “value” to a candidate to influence an election is a violation of federal law was lost on the host:

ALISYN CAMEROTA: One of the things on the right the talking point you hear over and over again on Fox and you hear from the President’s surrogates, Hillary Clinton did it. JOHN AVLON: Sure. CAMEROTA: They hired Christopher Steele. I find this one to be mind-scrambling. One — one went this way where a campaign or the DNC has a vetted source that they reach out to, another came in this way from a foreign adversary into the Trump tower with who knows what agenda, unvetted… AVLON: Well — CAMEROTA: …don’t know the players, who knows — and bringing in all sorts of bogus information about it.

