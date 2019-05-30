CNN's Chris Cuomo Accused of 'Mocking' Armed Rape Survivor

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo responded to several critics who slammed him on Wednesday over a tweet they said appeared to mock National Rifle Association (NRA) member and rape survivor Kimberly Corban.

Corban appeared in an NRA ad advocating her Second Amendment right after going into detail how she survived a rape when she was 20 years old.

“I’m a mother of two, and if a predator or anyone else tries to harm me or my family, they have to come through my firearm first,” Corban said.

Only in America https://t.co/rPfsxGU8Gh — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 29, 2019

Cuomo reacted to the ad, tweeting “Only in America.”

