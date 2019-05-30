CNN's Chris Cuomo Accused of 'Mocking' Armed Rape Survivor

Image Credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo responded to several critics who slammed him on Wednesday over a tweet they said appeared to mock National Rifle Association (NRA) member and rape survivor Kimberly Corban.

Corban appeared in an NRA ad advocating her Second Amendment right after going into detail how she survived a rape when she was 20 years old.

“I’m a mother of two, and if a predator or anyone else tries to harm me or my family, they have to come through my firearm first,” Corban said.

Cuomo reacted to the ad, tweeting “Only in America.”

Read more


Owen Shroyer and a caller discuss how MK Ultra mind control is being used on mass populations through the mainstream news media.


Related Articles

Rachel Maddow's Ratings Continue to Collapse

Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Continue to Collapse

U.S. News
Comments
Fake News: Trump, Navy, Pentagon All Deny Claim That USS John S. McCain Was Ordered Hidden

Fake News: Trump, Navy, Pentagon All Deny Claim That USS John S. McCain Was Ordered Hidden

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Carlson Calls Mueller ‘Sleazy And Dishonest’

U.S. News
comments

Charting The New York Times’ Narrative [Updated & Expanded]

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden Asks For 10-Year-Old Girl’s Address, Tells Her She’s “Good Looking”

U.S. News
comments

Comments