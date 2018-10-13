CNN’s Chris Cuomo: Trump Was Probably Having Racist Thoughts in Kanye Meeting

Image Credits: Screenshot.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo attempted to read President Trump’s mind Thursday, projecting racist thoughts onto Trump during his show.

“My mind went to what is going on in Trump’s head,” Chris Cuomo said about the president’s meeting with Kanye West.

As Real Clear Politics first pointed out, the CNN host then decided to read President Trump’s mind, saying that it was his “educated guess” that Trump was thinking racist thoughts.

“Let’s take a look at him. Here is my educated guess, okay? Other than a warm serotonin flush of happy hormone, imaginary headlines, ‘Blacks love Trump,’ ‘He’s blacker than Obama!’” Cuomo said.

