CNN's Cuomo Appears Fine While Describing "Hallucinations" & "Tremors" Hours Earlier

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, detailed his COVID-19 symptoms to the Cuomo Prime Time audience Wednesday night.

Appearing completely normal on camera, Cuomo explained how hours earlier he had a “103-plus fever that wouldn’t quit. And it was like somebody was beating me like a piñata.”

“I was shivering so much, I chipped my tooth. These are not cheap,” he continued, pointing to his teeth but now showing the “chip.”

“So the sun comes up, I’m awake, I was up all night. I’m telling you I was hallucinating. My dad was talking to me, I was seeing people from college, people I haven’t seen forever,” Cuomo proclaimed. “It was freaky, what I went through last night and it may happen again tonight. The doctor says it might happen like five, eight times.”

For those who don’t know, Cuomo’s father Mario Cuomo who was the 52nd Governor of New York passed away in 2015.

“I get it now, and if you match that with chest constriction and people can’t breathe, I totally get why we’re losing so many people and why our hospitals are so crowded,” the CNN anchor said.

In a separate interview with NY Governor Cuomo on Thursday, Chris described his hallucinations again.

.@ChrisCuomo updates his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about his health as he fights coronavirus in his basement, saying he had a fever dream that the governor came to him in a ballet outfit, and was waving a wand trying to make his coronavirus disappear. pic.twitter.com/hBDFR07a8n — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 2, 2020

“I really believe that it didn’t start until I got the diagnosis, maybe because it’s psychosomatic or whatever,” Chris told the governor.

“I was having hallucinations, it was like out of a movie,” he continued. “I was seeing pop. You came to me in a dream. You had on a very interesting ballet outfit and you were dancing in the dream and you were waving a wand and saying ‘I wish I could wave my wand and make this go away.’ And then you spun around and danced away.”

After the pair shared a laugh over the story, Governor Cuomo asked if Chris still had a fever and Chris replied, “I have a fever right this instant governor.”

“Well, you look good, you sound good,” Andrew responded.

In a CNN segment on Tuesday, Cuomo’s colleague Don Lemon fought back tears while discussing Chris’ COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Sorry, I said I wasn’t going to do this. Jesus,” Lemon said, wiping tears from his face. “He’s probably at home laughing at me.”

For a man who was hallucinating and sweating through a fever hours prior, Chris Cuomo “looks good and sounds good,” as his own brother observed.

